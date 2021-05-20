‘SurrealEstate’ Debuts a New Teaser Trailer and Confirms July Premiere

Syfy’s set a July 16, 2021 premiere date for the supernatural drama SurrealEstate starring Wynonna Earp‘s Tim Rozon. The season one premiere date announcement was accompanied by a new trailer featuring Rozon as a real estate agent who specializes in homes with creepy pasts.

New episodes will air on Fridays at 10pm ET/PT.

In addition to Tim Rozon, the 10 episode first season stars Sarah Levy, Adam Korson, Maurice Dean Wint, and Tennille Read. Rozon’s Wynonna Earp co-star Melanie Scrofano directs two episodes of season one. Additional directors include Paul Fox, Danishka Esterhazy, and Paolo Barzman.

The Blue Ice Pictures production has George R. Olson as executive producer and showrunner. Executive producers also include Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy.

The Plot, Courtesy of Syfy:

In the season premiere of SurrealEstate, a team of eclectic real estate specialists handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings — even as they struggle with demons of their own.







