‘Fathom’ Trailer: An Exploration of the Songs of Humpback Whales

Apple TV+ has released a full trailer for the documentary film, Fathom, in honor of Earth Day. The Apple Original film explores the way humpback whales communicate and was directed and photographed by Drew Xanthopoulos (The Sensitives).

Fathom was produced by Emmy Award winner Megan Gilbride (Tower) with Emmy Award winners Andrea Meditch (Grizzly Man) & Josh Braun (Wild Wild Country), Emmy Award nominee Jessica Harrop (Follow This), and Greg Boustead (Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds) executive producing. The documentary is a Sandbox Films, Impact Partners, Walking Upstream Pictures, BackAllie Entertainment and Hidden Candy production.

Apple TV+ has set a June 25, 2021 global premiere date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Fathom follows Dr. Ellen Garland and Dr. Michelle Fournet, two scientists focused on the study of humpback whale songs and social communication. As they embark on parallel research journeys on opposite sides of the world, they seek to better understand whale culture and communication. The documentary film uniquely reveals a deep commitment and reverence to the scientific process and the universal human need to seek answers about the world around us.

From hypothesis to groundbreaking experiences in the field, Fathom showcases the passion, curiosity, collaboration, perseverance and work it takes for leading scientists to make scientific discoveries.







