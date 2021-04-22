‘A Million Little Things’ Season 3 Episode 12 Photos, Plot and Trailer

ABC’s A Million Little Things will return after a two week break with season three episode 12, “junior.” Episode 12 will air on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season three includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez. Stephanie Szostak is Delilah Dixon, Floriana Lima is Darcy Cooper, Tristan Byon is Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Terry Chen, Adam Swain, Lou Beatty Jr., Bobbi-Jean Charlton, Paul Rodriguez, and Karen Robinson guest star.

“junior” Plot: Gary’s dad connects with Darcy about his personal experience from the Vietnam War. Meanwhile, during a dinner hosted by Rome and Regina, the video of George Floyd’s murder is released, and they watch together in shock.

The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Friendship isn’t a big thing. It’s a million little things. Our gang ended last season with many challenges in front of them. In season three, we’ll see our group of friends once again lean on each other in ways that are both moving and aspirational—something we could all use right now.