‘Walker’ Season 1 Episode 10 Photos: “Encore” Preview

The CW’s Walker returns from a three week break with season one episode 10, “Encore,” an episode that finds Stella making a difficult decision. Directed by Stacey K. Black from a script by Blythe Ann Johnson, episode 10 will air on May 6, 2021.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as August, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Stella, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bonham. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Encore” Plot: STELLA CONFRONTS CLINT – With the Sidestep now in their name, Walker (Padalecki), Stella (Brinson) and August (Culley) put their stamp on the place. Liam (Allen) turns to Bonham (Pileggi) for advice on a career move, while Micki (Morgan) and Trey (Pierre) work through the aftermath of his injuries after the hurricane.

Stella confronts Clint (guest star Austin Nichols) about Trevor (guest star Gavin Casalegno) and his response prompts Stella to make a dangerous decision that will leave a permanent mark on the Walker family.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.