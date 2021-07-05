Why are summer camps serial killer magnets? The just-released trailer for part two of Netflix’s Fear Street Part 2: 1978 finds teens at a summer camp attempting to survive the evil with a thirst for Shadysiders.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 premiered on Friday, July 2, 2021. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 will arrive on Friday, July 9th followed by the third film of the trilogy, Fear Street Part 3: 1666, on July 16th.

“As a filmmaker making Fear Street, but also just as a movie lover, I was so excited to pay homage to some of the great eras of horror movies. For 1994, Scream stood above all rest — it’s peak ’90s horror and, I think, one of the most brilliant movies ever made, period. Then for 1978, I got to look at the heyday of slasher films — Friday the 13th, Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street. For 1666…I found the best inspiration for me lay in the beautiful world made rotten of Terence Malick’s The New World,” said Fear Street trilogy director Leigh Janiak.

Producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, and Kori Adelson (on 1666). Adelson is an executive producer on 1994 and 1978. Director Leigh Janiak, Timothy M. Bourne, Yvonne M. Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine also executive produce.

Fear Street Trilogy Details, Courtesy of Netflix:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discover the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best-selling horror series, Fear Street follows Shadyside’s sinister history through a nightmare 300 years in the making.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 – A circle of teenage friends accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years. Welcome to Shadyside.

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 – Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 – The origins of Sarah Fier’s curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever.

FEAR STREET PART 1: 1994 CAST:

KIANA MADEIRA

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

MAYA HAWKE

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

JEREMY FORD

FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 CAST:

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

RYAN SIMPKINS

McCABE SLYE

TED SUTHERLAND

JORDANA SPIRO

GILLIAN JACOBS

KIANA MADEIRA

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

CHIARA AURELIA

JORDYN DiNATALE

FEAR STREET PART 3: 1666 CAST

KIANA MADEIRA

ASHLEY ZUKERMAN

GILLIAN JACOBS

OLIVIA SCOTT WELCH

BENJAMIN FLORES JR.

DARRELL BRITT-GIBSON

SADIE SINK

EMILY RUDD

McCABE SLYE

JULIA REHWALD

FRED HECHINGER

JORDANA SPIRO

JORDYN DiNATALE

ELIZABETH SCOPEL

RANDY HAVENS







