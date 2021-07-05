‘Walker’ Season 1 Episode 16 Photos: “Bad Apples” Preview

There are only three new episodes left in the first season of The CW’s Walker starring Jared Padelecki, with episode 16 arriving on July 15, 2021. Directed by Joel Novoa from a script by Aaron Carew, “Bad Apples” finds Captain James paying a high price for outing a bad cop.

In addition to Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, the season one cast includes Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I) as August, Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects) as Stella, Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars) as Liam, Molly Hagan (Herman’s Head) as Abeline, and Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files) as Bonham. Coby Bell (The Gifted) plays Captain Larry James, Lindsey Morgan is Micki, and Jeff Pierre (Once Upon a Time) plays Trey Barnett.

“Bad Apples” Plot: CAPTAIN JAMES TAKES ON A CROOKED COP – Captain James (Bell) leads Micki (Morgan) and the team into a drug bust with a dirty cop, Officer Campbell (guest star Jesse Bush) at the center. However, after Campbell is inexplicably set free, the cop targets the Captain’s son, DJ (guest star Joshua Brockington), in retaliation.

Walker (Padalecki) gives Trey (Pierre) advice on his future.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Walker stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (Pileggi).

Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain (Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.