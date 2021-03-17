‘Mayans M.C.’ Season 3 Episode 2 Recap: “The Orneriness of Kings”

The second of back-to-back FX’s Mayans M.C. season three episodes begins with two Mexican cops cruising the streets. Arguing over tunes on the radio becomes the least of their problems when they’re ambushed and shot dead by the Los Olvidados (Adelita’s rebel group) as episode two, “The Orneriness of Kings,” kicks off.

Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) isn’t any closer to coming to terms with his mother’s death, waking with a start in his lover’s bed after another nightmare involving Dita. The news is on television and Governor Sederica Palomo (Mia Maestro) crawls out of bed to watch herself at a taped press conference. Palomo claims she’s working on obliterating crime and ending the Galindo cartel, but Miguel’s presence in her bed says otherwise.

Miguel warns the governor she should cut back on the incendiary speeches. She reminds him because her approval ratings are down she needs to do whatever it takes to get reelected. They discuss the rebels and Miguel assures her they wouldn’t dare make any moves in Galindo territory.

Meanwhile, EZ (JD Pardo) rides over to his dad’s place and once again finds Felipe (Edward James Olmos) still in bed during the day. He gently covers his dad with a blanket and then is surprised to see Gaby (Sulem Calderon) didn’t wait outside as expected. She followed him inside to check out his childhood home.

Spotting the sink full of dirty dishes, Gaby gets to work cleaning even though EZ assures her she doesn’t need to. He’s got to take off for a meeting at the clubhouse, but Gaby wants to stay and clean. EZ attempts to explain his dad doesn’t like strangers, however, Gaby doesn’t care.

Before taking off, EZ moves his dad’s gun from the nightstand just in case Felipe has any ideas about getting rid of Gaby.

The meeting commences and Bishop (Michael Irby) admits the move he made cutting off the other charters from the drug pipeline is putting everyone in danger. Angel (Clayton Cardenas) interrupts as EZ’s about to speak up, declaring they shouldn’t care about the other kings. He believes the other charters have been earning off their hard work and it’s time for the other kings to step up.

Coco (Richard Cabral) races off as soon as the meeting’s adjourned. He looks like death eating a cracker and won’t tell his friends what’s going on. He claims he’s sick but otherwise doing okay.

After leaving the meeting, Coco meets up with Louie (Noel Gugliemi) who’s not in the least bit happy to see him. Coco needs more oxy and tries to trade his daughter’s iPad for drugs. Louie’s tapped out and informs Coco there’s a new skinny white kid called Butterfly who’s holding all the meth now.

EZ corners Angel and asks if Bishop’s play was the right move. Angel believes it was but EZ thinks there’s got to be a better solution. Angel reminds his brother that now that he has a patch, he needs to speak for himself in meetings. “Stop acting like a bitch-ass prospect,” warns Angel.

Next, EZ approaches Bishop in the restroom to discuss jail, their brothers in Arizona, and what it takes to be a king. (The conversation cuts off before we get to the meat of the matter.)

Felipe awakens to noise in his kitchen. The first thing he does is look for his gun, which EZ wisely hid. He finds Gaby in the kitchen and she introduces herself as a friend of EZ’s. She’s made mole but Felipe wants her out of his house. Gaby offers to make him breakfast after he showers. Felipe doesn’t respond and instead shuffles out of the kitchen.

The time has come for the DOJ to deliver Adelita (Carla Baratta) back to Mexican authorities. A gate in the border wall is opened as two vehicles arrive on the Mexican side. The occupants have face coverings and are heavily armed, which was not part of the deal, but the DOJ doesn’t have any viable option other than to go through with the exchange.

Adelita’s walked through the gate with her head still inside a black hood. She’s placed in one of the two vehicles and only as they’re pulling away do those inside reveal they’re part of Los Olvidados. They’re happy she’s back and free once more.

Adelita doesn’t react and instead sits completely still and silent.

Adelita’s delivered to the group’s new home base. She continues to barely react to her circumstances even as she’s informed Galindo and Palomo have deserted them. The only time Adelita shows any emotion is when she’s told Mini left after becoming a problem for the group. Adelita wails in anguish at the news of Mini’s disappearance.

Not long after arriving, Adelita leaves the warehouse without telling anyone where she’s going.

Over at the Galindo estate, Emily (Sarah Bolger) is frazzled and having no luck getting Cristobal to quit crying during breakfast. She’s informed there’s a woman at the gate who’s there to see her and is stunned to see the woman is her sister.

A short while later after she cleans herself up, Emily catches up with her sister who apparently was invited to come help by Miguel. Her sister’s living in National City and Miguel suggested Emily needs help after firing Maria. Emily’s not exactly thrilled by the unexpected arrival of her sister who she’s not close to and is the polar opposite of.

The club’s summoned back to the table for another meeting. Tucson charter president Ibarra (Mike Beltran) addresses the group, pleading his case and reiterating the need to supply his territory since they stepped on toes to acquire the area. He reveals he begged the other charters for help and to make a deal with Bishop – that’s how desperate the situation is in Arizona.

Bishop won’t give in to the other kings, making it clear he has to put Santo Padre first.

EZ finally speaks up and explains his plan. He wants to keep the pipeline open and continue to supply heroin to Arizona. His fellow club members react in anger to that suggestion, but EZ has more to say. He continues, explaining they’ll keep Arizona safe by making Tucson the new conduit in that state. EZ suggests they take away the crowns from the other kings and that they do so by moving a huge amount rather than playing around with small paydays.

EZ wants to funnel the heroin to Tucson and put Tucson in charge of distributing it out to other Arizona charters. If the other charters don’t like it, that’s too bad. His plan will make Bishop the sole king of the Mayans M.C.

Ibarra agrees but is worried about Marcus Alvarez. Bishop reminds him Alvarez may have crowned the kings but he’s not a Mayan.

The meeting ends and Bishop tells EZ he hopes he’s ready to pull this off.

Paco (Joe Ordaz), one of Miguel’s drivers, is not on duty and is looking after his young son when he receives a call telling him to come to work. He’s forced to leave his kid at home alone and head out to the spot where Dita’s body was found.

Miguel blames Paco for leaving his mother alone which allowed her to slip into the driver’s seat and take off. Paco admits he didn’t know Dita could drive but Miguel’s fury is unstoppable. He shoots Paco once and then the gun (which used to belong to Miguel’s father) jams. He screws around with it, gets it to work, and shoots Paco twice more.

Marcus (Emilio Rivera) and Nestor (Gino Vento) can only stand by and watch as their friend is gunned down by their boss.

That evening, Miguel finally returns home and thanks Emily’s sister for coming. Emily pulls him aside and demands to know why he didn’t tell her he called her sister. He refuses Emily’s request to drive her home and insists she’s going to stay and help out for as long as she wants.

EZ returns to his dad’s place to find Gaby and Felipe eating and chatting. The mood darkens as Felipe rises from the table and declares he doesn’t need a babysitter. Gaby wants to come back the next day but EZ says she doesn’t need to. She insists and reveals she believes Felipe is a good man.

Episode two ends with Coco arriving at the complex Butterfly and his people call home. It’s out in the middle of nowhere and looks like a homeless encampment. Coco’s given directions to Butterfly’s place by a small child and arrives there with a request for oxy. He makes a deal for a small amount in exchange for his daughter’s iPad, but he’s not satisfied with the arrangement.

After they step inside Butterfly’s trailer, Coco pulls his gun and demands more drugs. Butterfly warns him this won’t end well but Coco doesn’t back down. However, all it takes is a whistle for Butterfly to call in backup who chase Coco to his car and drag him out.

In his weakened state he’s no match for the group. After a woman calls out his name, someone in the group knocks him out with a bat.







