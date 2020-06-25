‘Greenland’ Starring Gerard Butler Debuts a Trailer, Photos, and Poster

STXfilms just released the new trailer for the action-thriller Greenland starring Gerard Butler. The studio also unveiled the drama’s poster as well as three new photos from the 2020 release.

STXfilms is targeting an August 14, 2020 theatrical release, that is unless the Covid-19 pandemic forces the closure of any theaters that reopened after stay at home orders were lifted.

In addition to action veteran Gerard Butler (300, Den of Thieves), the cast includes Morena Baccarin (Gotham, Deadpool), Roger Dale Floyd (Doctor Sleep), Scott Glenn (Castle Rock), David Denman (13 Hours), Hope Davis (Strange Angel), Andrew Bachelor (King Bachelor’s Pad), and Joshua Mikel (The Walking Dead).

Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen) directed from a screenplay by Chris Sparling and Mitchell LaFortune. Butler, Basil Iwanyk, and Alan Siegel served as producers.

The behind-the-scenes team includes director of photography Dana Gonzales, editor Gabriel Fleming, production designer Clay A. Griffith, and costume designer Kelli Jones.

The Plot:

“A family fights for survival as a planet-killing comet races to Earth. John Garrity (Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Baccarin), and young son Nathan make a perilous journey to their only hope for sanctuary. Amid terrifying news accounts of cities around the world being leveled by the comet’s fragments, the Garrity’s experience the best and worst in humanity.

As the countdown to global apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible trek culminates in a desperate and last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.”







