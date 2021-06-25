Andrew Garfield to Star in ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ Limited Series

Jon Krakauer’s Under the Banner of Heaven is set to become a limited series starring Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge). FX just ordered the series from Oscar winner Dustin Lance Black (Milk), with Black adapting Krakauer’s novel and executive producing.

Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) is also confirmed to star and executive producer David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) will direct. Gillian Berrie and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Samie Kim Falvey, and Anna Culp also executive produce along with Aggregate Films’ Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan.

“Dustin Lance Black is a gifted storyteller and the perfect artist to adapt Jon Krakauer’s gripping novel for FX,” said Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX. “Lance joins an incredible creative team led by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard at Imagine Television who have been passionate about telling this story with him for years. We are thrilled that David Mackenzie has come aboard as a director and to have Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in Under the Banner of Heaven.”

“We at Imagine have been dedicated to telling this powerful story for nearly a decade. With FX’s belief and support and Lance Black’s relentless commitment we are, at last, on our way. We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with David Mackenzie, Andrew Garfield, and Daisy Edgar-Jones to bring this project to life,” said Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, jointly.

The FX Productions limited series will air on FX on Hulu.

“After so many years of work, I’m incredibly grateful to Imagine and FX for their patience with and commitment to bringing this story to screen,” said Dustin Lance Black. “Raised in the LDS faith, my hope is that this true-crime thriller might shed light on the horrific brutalities perpetrated in the name of God in our own backyards.”

The Plot, Courtesy of FX:

Inspired by the #1 New York Times bestseller Under the Banner of Heaven, a devout detective’s faith is tested as he investigates a brutal murder that seems to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s spiral into LDS fundamentalism and their distrust in the government.

Andrew Garfield will star as “Pyre,” an LDS elder who is committed to his Church and family but begins to question some of the Church’s teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer.

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars as “Brenda,” a young faithful Mormon who is the victim of a brutal murder.







