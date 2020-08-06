HBO’s set a new October 25, 2020 premiere date for the limited series The Undoing based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The premiere date announcement (it was previously expected to arrive in May) was accompanied by a new teaser trailer for the much-anticipated six-episode series.

The cast of The Undoing is led by Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) as Grace and Emmy nominee Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) as Jonathan. Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace) plays Detective Joe Mendoza, Noah Jupe (Honey Boy) is Henry Fraser, and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) is Sylvia Steinetz.

Noma Dumezweni (Black Earth Rising) plays Haley Fitzgerald, Sofie Gråbøl (Gentleman Jack) is Catherine Stamper, Matilda De Angelis is Elena Alves, Ismael Cruz Córdova (Berlin Station) is Fernando Alves, and Emmy winner Donald Sutherland (Citizen X) plays Franklin Reinhardt.

Emmy Award winner Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) directed all six episodes of the limited series. Emmy Award winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) created the series, adapted Hanff Korelitz’s book, and served as showrunner. Bier, Kelley, Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO:

The limited series follows Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant), who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight, a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.