Writer/director Jon Stewart and stars Steve Carell and Rose Byrne are featured in the new behind-the-scenes video for Focus Features’ Irresistible. The political comedy offered up the new video along with a new premiere date of June 26, 2020.

Steve Carell and Rose Byrne lead a cast that includes Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne. Writer/director Stewart produced the film along with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Lila Yacoub.

Stewart’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Bobby Bukowski, production designer Grace Yun, costume designer Alex Bovaird, and editors Jay Rabinowitz and Mike Selemon.

Irresistible will be available on demand for $19.99 for a 48-hour period.

The Plot:

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.