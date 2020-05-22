‘Burden of Truth’ Season 3 Episode 2 Photos: Preview of “Wherever You Go”

Season three of The CW’s Burden of Truth kicked off on May 21, 2020 and continues with episode two, “Wherever You Go.” Season three episode two was directed by James Genn from a script by Adam Pettle and will air on May 28, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford. Meegwun Fairbrother plays Officer Owen Beckbie, Anwen O’Driscoll is Taylor Matheson, Sera-Lys McArthur is Kodie Chartrand, Dayle McLeod is Kat Carmichael, and Paul Braunstein plays Sam Mercer.

“Wherever You Go” Plot – JOANNA MUST INVESTIGATE AN OLD FRIEND – Joanna (Kreuk) and Billy (Mooney) decide to stay in Millwood to help Kodie (McArthur). Joanna feels good about her chances in court but when a surprise witness shows up things take a shocking turn. Meanwhile, Kat (McLeod) and Luna (Star Slade) struggle to work together for the first time.







The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Burden of Truth is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

In season three, Joanna Chang and Billy Crawford are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, but they’re discovering that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie, turns Joanna’s life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads for Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children back.

To help her friend, Joanna must dig into the dark underbelly of Millwood to unearth evidence of a cluster of child apprehensions. Joanna will take on an impossible-to-win case that will force her to confront a long-buried secret from her childhood that may threaten her relationship and partnership with Billy. After this case, nothing will be the same again.