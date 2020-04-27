Michelle Obama Documentary to Debut May 6th on Netflix

Netflix has announced details on Becoming, a documentary described as an intimate look at First Lady Michelle Obama. Director Nadia Hallgren was granted incredible access to the popular former First Lady as she hit the road on an extensive tour to support her memoir, Becoming.

The documentary will premiere on May 6, 2020 and in support Netflix just released a minute-and-a-half video clip as well as photos.

Commenting on her time spent with Michelle Obama, director Hallgren stated, “What I noticed most was how she listens and interacts with people and how they react to her. There’s a magic that happens when people meet her — an afterglow and a boost in confidence. I wanted to translate this experience to the screen. Years of filming in high stakes scenarios around the world prepared me for this moment, but I admit, as I began working on this film, the significance of her legacy and the weight of filming the first black First Lady was always with me. It was something I knew I had to break through quickly.

But as Mrs. Obama began to speak about having the same doubts, the same fears, the same insecurities we’re conditioned to ask ourselves every day, it felt as if she was guiding me without knowing it. Simply by lifting the veil.”

Becoming is produced by Katy Chevigny, Marilyn Ness, and Lauren Cioffi, with Priya Swaminathan and Tonia Davis executive producing.

“I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, Netflix will release Becoming, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir,” said Michelle Obama. “Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.

I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, tend to our communities, and try to keep up with work and school while coping with huge amounts of loss, confusion, and uncertainty.”

Becoming Description, Courtesy of Netflix:

Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.