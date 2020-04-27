‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Arrives on Disney+ on May the 4th

Disney and Lucasfilm are making millions of Star Wars fans incredibly happy by announcing an early streaming release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The move to a May the 4th (aka Star Wars Day) release will mean all nine films of the Skywalker Saga will be available to binge-watch beginning in early May 2020.

Disney originally planned a July streaming release for the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. The move to May comes as millions of people remain at home attempting to stay safe and healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams also star in the final Skywalker film.

J.J. Abrams directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Terrio. Abrams, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan produced, with Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley, and Jason McGatlin executive producing.

Disney released the final chapter in theaters on December 20, 2019. The sci-fi action thriller brought in more than $1 billion during its theatrical run. The PG-13 release had a reported budget of $275,000,000.

Disney previously announced the new behind the scenes documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on May 4, 2020. Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also wrap up a seven season run on Star Wars Day.

Plot Description:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come.”







