‘No Time to Die’ New Posters and Behind the Scenes Video

MGM just released a new minute and a half behind the scenes video from No Time to Die featuring commentary by writer/director Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beast of No Nation, True Detective). Fukunaga kicks off the video by discussing the iconic Bond opening. “The white dots on the screen, the adrenaline started pumping, and then Bond turning towards the barrel and firing…when that comes on screen it’s like settle in and get ready for a ride.”

“For me as a writer and a director it was essential to rediscover Bond. Where is he? After five years of retirement, who has he become?” explained Fukunaga. “He’s sort of a wounded animal struggling with his role as a 00. The world’s changed. The rules of engagement aren’t what they used to be. The rules of espionage are darker in this era of asymetic warfare.”

“The people close to Bond – those he considers to be family – are at great risk. And now there’s someone new out there more dangerous than anyone he’s ever encountered. And whoever they are is smarter and stronger than SPECTRE,” revealed Fukunaga.

No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig as the suave superspy opens in theaters on April 10, 2020. Also starring are Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, and Dali Benssalah.







Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-wrote the screenplay with Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli served as producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of MGM:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.







