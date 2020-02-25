Kelly Clarkson Returns to Host the ‘2020 Billboard Music Awards’

Apparently being a coach on The Voice and hosting her popular daytime series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, just wasn’t quite enough to keep Kelly Clarkson busy. Clarkson’s also set to return as host of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, marking her third time handling the hosting job at the BBMAs.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family,” said Kelly Clarkson, host of the awards show in 2018 and 2019. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans. This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

The Billboard Music Awards will be executive produced by Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco, Robert Deaton, Amy Thurlow, and Clarkson.

This year’s Billboard Music Awards will take place on Wednesday, April 29th. The awards show will air live from Las Vegas at 8pm ET (tape delayed on the West Coast) on NBC.

NBC reports the 2019 Billboard Music Awards “averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.0 million viewers, according to ‘live plus same day’ Nielsens, delivering NBC’s best in-season Wednesday in 18-49, excluding Olympics, since 2016.”

Nominees are determined by “key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019 through March 14, 2020. Since 1940, the Billboard charts have been the go-to guide for ranking the popularity of artists, songs and albums, and are the ultimate measure of success in music.”

Kelly Clarkson has earned three Grammy Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and a Country Music Association Award over the course of her career. She’s also sold more than 25 million albums and 40 million singles, and has had three songs hit the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.







