Netflix just debuted the minute and a half teaser trailer for the sci-fi action film, Outside the Wire. The teaser trailer provides the first look at Anthony Mackie – soon to be seen reprising his Avengers role as Sam Wilson/Falcon in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – playing an android soldier.

In addition to Anthony Mackie as Leo, the cast includes Damson Idris (Snowfall) as Harp, Enzo Cilenti (Next of Kin) as Miller, Emily Beecham (Into the Badlands) as Sofiya, Michael Kelly (House of Cards) as Eckhart, and Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) as Victor Koval.

Mikael Håfström (Bloodline, Escape Plan) directs from a screenplay by Rob Yescombe and Rowan Athale (story by Yescombe). Anthony Mackie executive produced along with Ben Pugh, Erica Steinberg, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Jason Spire.

Netflix is planning a January 15, 2021 premiere.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Set in the future, a drone pilot (Idris) is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer (Mackie) tasked to locate a doomsday device before the insurgents do.