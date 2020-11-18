Disney+ just released the official trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special and announced the holiday special’s soundtrack will arrive on Friday, November 20, 2020 via streaming services. The new minute and a half trailer features “The Perfect Gift,” a new song written and performed by Joshua Bassett, as well as a sneak peek at the series’ second season.

The latest entry in the High School Musical franchise will premiere on Friday, December 11th on Disney+.

The cast of the special includes Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, and Julia Lester. Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders also star in the family-friendly holiday special.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle and Ashley Edens executive produce the special, with Federle also directing. “The holidays remind us of the universal importance of family and loved ones,” stated Federle. “The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is its own kind of family, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to share their favorite holiday music and traditions with our viewers.”

Soundtrack Track List:

“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – performed by Sofia Wylie “The Perfect Gift” – written and performed by Joshua Bassett “Feliz Navidad” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini “The Hanukkah Medley” – performed by Julia Lester “Last Christmas” – performed by Matt Cornett “White Christmas” – performed by Larry Saperstein “Little Saint Nick” – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett “Believe” – performed by Dara Reneé “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr “River” – performed by Olivia Rodrigo “Something In The Air” – performed by the season two cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series “That’s Christmas To Me” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – performed by Dara Reneé







