Wide receiver Michael Thomas, running back Christian McCaffrey, gold medal sprinter Allyson Felix, and champion race car driver Kyle Busch praise the weird blue creature in the Super Bowl pre-game spot for Sonic the Hedgehog. The new minute-long video also shows a few new clips of the title character alongside James Marsden.

Ben Schwartz provides the voice of Sonic. The cast also includes Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski. Pat Casey and Josh Miller wrote the screenplay, with Jeff Fowler directing.

Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Takeshi Ito produced. Hajime Satomi, Haruki Satomi, Masanao Maeda, Nan Morales, and Tim Miller served as executive producers.

Paramount Pictures will launch Sonic the Hedgehog in theatres on February 14, 2020.

The Plot:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Carrey) and his plans for world domination.”







