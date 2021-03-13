ABC’s Station 19 season four episode seven finds the team encountering a cult leader who thinks he can fly. Episode seven, “Learning to Fly,” is set to air on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Episode seven guest stars include Jayne Taina as Marsha, Colleen Foy as Inara, Ansel Sluyther-Obidos as Marcus, Robert Curtis Brown as Paul Montgomery, Carlos Miranda as Theo Ruiz, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, John Ales as Brother John, and Ezra Buzzington as Jerry.

“Learning to Fly” Plot: The Station 19 crew is called to a cult gathering where they find their leader, Brother John, dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Meanwhile, Travis gets a surprise visit from his father, and Dean makes a difficult decision that could affect his career trajectory.