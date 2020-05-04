Taika Waititi Tapped to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Feature Film

Oscar winner Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) is confirmed to direct an untitled upcoming Stars Wars feature film as just announced by Disney. Waititi will also be co-writing the theatrical release with Oscar nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917).

Disney didn’t announce any other details about this Star Wars film which, rumor has it, is apparently targeting a 2024 release. The news of the upcoming Star Wars film was announced on May the Fourth, otherwise known as Star Wars Day.

Taika Waititi’s credits as a director include Thor: Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Flight of the Conchords, Eagle vs Shark, and the season one finale of The Mandalorian. (He also provided the voice The Mandalorian‘s IG-11). His upcoming slate of films also includes Next Goal Wins starring Elisabeth Moss, Michael Fassbender, and Armie Hammer. Waititi’s attached to direct the next Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled to be out in theaters in 2022.

In addition to dropping the new Star Wars film news, Disney announced Emmy nominee Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is developing a Star Wars series for Disney+. Per the official announcement, Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the currently untitled series.

Headland’s additional directing credits include Heathers, SMILF, Black Monday, and the pilot of Almost Family.

May the Fourth is the launch date for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Disney+. The addition of The Rise of Skywalker to Disney+ means fans can now watch the entire Skywalker saga on the streaming service. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams also star in the final Skywalker film.







