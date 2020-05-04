‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Episode 20 Photos and Season Finale Preview

ABC’s The Rookie season two draws to a close with the second part of a two-part season finale. Episode 20, “The Hunt,” was directed by Bill Roe from a script by Alexi Hawley and will air on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Nathan Fillion leads the cast as John Nolan. Alyssa Diaz is Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones is Sergeant Wade Grey, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Titus Makin is Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil is Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter plays Tim Bradford.

The season finale guest stars include Harold Perrineau as Detective Nick Armstrong, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Jasmine Mathews as Rachel Hall, Annie Wersching as Rosalind Dyer, Hannah Kasulka as officer Erin Cole, Hrach Titizian as Ruben Derian, and Themo Melikidze as Serj Derian.

“The Hunt” Plot – In part two of the season finale, Nolan’s discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy.







The Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

“Six months into his career as a cop, John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. But as he embarks on the second half of his rookie year, Nolan will be put to the test by a host of new challenges, romantic relationships and deadly criminals, as he looks to figure out what kind of cop he ultimately wants to be.”