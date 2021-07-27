‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer: “We’re Ready to Believe You!”

The new official trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife makes us want to believe this latest entry in the franchise will recapture the spirit of the original. Mini versions of the STAY-PUFT Marshmallow Man put in an appearance, Ecto-1’s back on the road, and Annie Potts plays a key role as Egon’s widow. The cherry on top to the nostalgia-fest is the voice of Dan Aykroyd answering the Ghostbusters hotline and saying, “We’re closed.”

The action moves from New York to a small rural town and focuses on the family of Egon Spengler (played by the late Harold Ramis). Mom (Carrie Coon) has fallen on hard times and moves her kids (Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace) to Egon’s old place in the middle of nowhere. There, the kids clean up Ecto-1 and inadvertently unleash the dead and quite possibly bring about the apocalypse.

Paul Rudd joins the fun as Mr. Grooberson.

Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver reprise their roles for this long-awaited sequel. Originally set for a 2020 release but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sony Pictures is now ready to unleash Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters on November 11, 2021.

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno), son of Ghostbusters‘ original director Ivan Reitman, directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Gil Kenan. Ivan Reitman produces, with Gil Kenan, Dan Aykroyd, Jason Blumenfeld, and Michael Beugg serving as executive producers.

The Plot:

From director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman, comes the next chapter in the original Ghostbusters universe. In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.









