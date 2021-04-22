‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Trailer Takes the Devil to Court

The official trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It finds paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren heading to court to help argue a case of demonic possession. The trailer’s incredibly creepy and, according to director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona), this entry in The Conjuring film franchise is the darkest yet.

In an interview with IGN, Chaves also teased the new The Conjuring film will depart from previous movies while keeping the Warrens’ relationship at the film’s heart. “This is really taking the Warrens into uncharted places,” stated Chaves. “Being a fan of the franchise, I was honestly really nervous at first breaking with convention, breaking with a lot of things that are tradition, but I think that what we’ve done is really woven the language and the things that you do want from a Conjuring film – the scares, the Warrens, their relationship – and [pushed them] to the limits in this really fresh and exciting new direction.”

In addition to Vera Farmiga reprising her role as Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson returning as Ed, the cast includes Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay (story by James Wan & Johnson-McGoldrick) and Peter Safran and James Wan produced. Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey executive produced.

Warner Bros. is targeting a June 4, 2021 release in theaters, IMAX, and on HBO Max.

The Plot:

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.”









