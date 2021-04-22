The official trailer for Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season three finds the campers almost escaping the island only to be tossed back onshore during a violent storm. The new trailer also unveils the island’s biggest threat to date, a new genetically engineered dinosaur that makes the Indominus Rex look tame.

Season three’s 10 episodes will premiere on May 21, 2021.

The DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, and Amblin Entertainment production features the voices of Paul-Mikél Williams as “Darius,” Jenna Ortega as “Brooklynn,” Ryan Potter as “Kenji,” Raini Rodriguez as “Sammy,” Sean Giambrone as “Ben,” and Kausar Mohammed as “Yaz.”

Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley are the showrunners and executive produce along with Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, and Frank Marshall.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Inspired by the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at Camp Cretaceous, a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, must work together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island.

Still stranded on the island in season three, the campers uncover more details of Dr. Wu’s secret research, and must quickly take their fate into their own hands with a dangerous plan to leave Isla Nublar behind for good. But when a tropical storm delays their departure, a lethal new threat quickly closes in on the campers, placing their escape, as well as their lives, in extreme peril.







