The Green Knight Debuts a New Trailer and Poster

The trailer for A24’s The Green Knight begins with Dev Patel as Sir Gawain seated in a chair while the tagline “in a time when honor was everything, when courage made kings” appears on screen. He’s then set on fire. Why? The trailer doesn’t clearly reveal what this signifies, but anyone familiar with A24’s catalog of films and writer/director David Lowery’s work knows to expect something unique and maybe even twisted.

In addition to Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), the cast includes Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider), Joel Edgerton (It Comes at Night), Sarita Choudhury (Jessica Jones), Sean Harris (The King), Kate Dickie (The Cry), Barry Keoghan (American Animals), and Ralph Ineson (The Capture).

The Plot:

“An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”