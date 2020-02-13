Emilio Estevez Reprises His Role for ‘The Mighty Ducks’ Series

Emilio Estevez is hitting the ice once again, reprising his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in the Disney+ original series The Mighty Ducks. Estevez joins recently announced series regulars Lauren Graham and Brady Noon in the family-friendly comedy set to begin production this month in Vancouver.

Disney+ also announced Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Maxwell Simkins, and De’Jon Watts have joined the cast.

Season one will consist of 10 episodes. Disney+ is targeting a late 2020 premiere.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” said Emilio Estevez, “and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise. Likewise, I am thrilled to return to my old stomping grounds with my friends at Disney and Steve Brill, the original creator of the franchise, to join them on their exciting new platform, Disney+.”

“It was an easy decision to bring back the Quack Attack with a modern and fresh twist,” added Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+. “For a generation, The Mighty Ducks stood for teamwork, friendship, and heart and we’re excited to see the Ducks fly together once again and bring the franchise to new audiences around the world. We are thrilled to have Emilio Estevez reprising his iconic role.”

The Plot:

“In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Estevez), they discover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.”







