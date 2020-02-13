Trending
Stumptown Season 1 Episode 15 Photos: Preview of “At All Costs”

By on TV, TV Photos, TV Show Clips

Dex and Grey reluctantly head to Hollywood in ABC’s Stumptown season one episode 15. Directed by Chris Misiano from a script by Nicholas Wootton, episode 15 will air on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Cobie Smulders leads the cast as Dex Parios. Jake Johnson plays Grey McConnell, Tantoo Cardinal is Sue Lynn Blackbird, Cole Sibus is Ansel Parios, Adrian Martinez is Tookie, Camryn Manheim plays Lieutenant Cosgrove, and Michael Ealy is Detective Miles Hoffman.

“At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles” Plot – Dex and Grey venture to Los Angeles to help a client who believes her Hollywood script has been plagiarized by a former classmate. Reluctantly, Grey leaves Ansel and Tookie in charge of The Bad Alibi, and against his wishes, Tookie hosts a birthday party at the bar. Panic sets in when they discover a valuable is missing.

Stumptown follows Dex Parios – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police.

Stumptown Season 1 Episode 15

Jake Johnson and Cobie Smulders in ‘Stumptown’ season 1 episode 15 (ABC/John Fleenor)

Stumptown Season 1 Episode 15

Cobie Smulders in season 1 episode 15 (ABC/Evans Ward)

Stumptown Season 1 Episode 15

Cobie Smulders and Jake Johnson in season 1 episode 15 (ABC/Raymond Liu)

Stumptown Season 1 Episode 15

Josie Davis and Callum Joyce in season 1 episode 15 (ABC/Raymond Liu)

Stumptown Season 1 Episode 15

Jake Johnson and Cobie Smulders in season 1 episode 15 (ABC/Evans Ward)




