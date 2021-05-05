Netflix’s official trailer has arrived for the film adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ bestselling novel, The Last Letter From Your Lover. The romantic drama, adapted by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding, will premiere on the streaming service on July 23, 2021.

The two and a half minute trailer was accompanied by the film’s poster as well as a batch of photos.

The cast includes Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Shailene Woodley. Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin’ Back) directed and Simone Urdl, Jennifer Weiss, Graham Broadbent, and Pete Czernin produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, The Last Letter From Your Lover follows Ellie Haworth (Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.





