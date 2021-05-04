‘All Rise’ Season 2 Episode 15 Photos: “Hear My Voice” Preview

Lola presides over the case of former Sheriff Wayne McCarthy on CBS’s All Rise season two episode 15. “Hear My Voice,” directed by Michael M. Robin from a script by Felicia Hilario and Annie Brunner, will air Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell. Peter MacNicol recurs as Judge Albert Campbell.

Guest stars include Castulo Guerra, Malaya Rivera Drew, Yeniffer Behrens, and Julianna Mia Behrens.

“Hear My Voice” Plot: Lola finds herself in the judicial hotseat when she presides over the case of former Sheriff Wayne McCarthy (Louis Herthum), and struggles because she and Mark can’t talk to each other outside the courtroom. Also, Detective Rashel (Nick Wechsler) and other cops come forward to speak against McCarthy, but Corinne (Anne Heche) continues to turn their testimonies against them, and Luke demands that Mark allow him to take the stand.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.