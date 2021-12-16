‘The Lost City’ Trailer: Sandra Bullock Writes Herself Into a Treasure Hunt

The first official trailer for the comedy adventure The Lost City begins with Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and Channing Tatum attempting to be the first to say, “Here’s the trailer for The Lost City.” What follows is two and a half minutes of sheer Romancing the Stone-ish hilarity that finds Bullock playing a novelist who gets pulled into a treasure hunt.

Brad Pitt’s cameo as her handsome rescuer (I mean, just look at that hair!) concludes the trailer – a teaser that probably gives away a little too much.

Channing Tatum stars as a romance novel cover model and Daniel Radcliffe plays Bullock’s kidnapper. The cast also includes Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nuñez, Patti Harrison, and Bowen Yang.

Adam and Aaron Nee directed and co-wrote the screenplay with Oren Uziel and Dana Fox, based on a story by Seth Gordon. Liza Chasin, Sandra Bullock, and Seth Gordon produced, with JJ Hook, Dana Fox, Julia Gunn, and Margaret Chernin executive producing.

The Lost City opens in theaters on March 25, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.

Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.