‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 7 Photos, Plot, and Trailer

The final season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. continues with episode seven, “The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D.” Directed by Jesse Bochco from a script by Brent Fletcher, season seven episode seven will air on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 on ABC.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Jolene Anderson, Austin Basis, Ryan Donowho, Tipper Newton, and Tamara Taylor guest star in episode seven.

“The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D” Plot: After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up.

The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.