‘There’s Someone Inside Your House’ Unveils a Creepy New Trailer

Netflix’s trailer for There’s Someone Inside Your House introduces a twisted serial killer who attacks his victims while wearing a mask of their face. Plus, this particular killer apparently knows all of his victims’ secrets.

Based on the bestselling horror novel by Stephanie Perkins and directed by Patrick Brice (Creep), There’s Someone Inside Your House will premiere on October 6, 2021.

The cast includes Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, and Diego Josef. Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk also star in the horror/thriller adapted by Henry Gayden.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen (Stranger Things) produced along with Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear (The Conjuring). Brendan Ferguson, Emily Morris, and Judson Scott served as executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.