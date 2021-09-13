High School Musical: The Musical: The Series students will be heading to camp in the just-announced third season of the comedy series. Disney+ confirmed they’ve renewed the music-driven series for a new season, with production expected to begin in Los Angeles later this year.

“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” stated series creator and executive producer Tim Federle.

According to the renewal announcement, season three will “follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights.”

Season two starred Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, and Julia Lester. Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr. Kate Reinders also starred in the popular series based on the High School Musical franchise.

A Look Back at Seasons 1 & 2, Courtesy of Disney+:

Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. In season one, the series follows members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical: The Musical.”

Season two culminates in a performance of “Beauty and the Beast.” Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.







