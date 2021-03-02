Voyagers Teaser Trailer Teases a Trippy Sci-Fi Thriller

Lionsgate’s just released the teaser trailer for Voyagers, a sci-fi drama from Limitless director Neil Burger. Burger wrote and directed the space thriller which finds young adults sent into space to populate a new colony.

Tye Sheridan (The X-Men franchise), Lily-Rose Depp (Savage), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Chanté Adams (Roxanne, Roxanne), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Game of Thrones), and Viveik Kalra (Blinded by the Light) star. The cast also includes Archie Madekwe (Midsommar), Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets), Madison Hu (Bizaardvark), and Colin Farrell (The Gentlemen).

Burger, Basil Iwanyk, and Brendon Boyea served as producers.

The PG-13 thriller openson April 8, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

With the future of the human race at stake, a group of young men and women, bred for intelligence and obedience, embark on an expedition to colonize a distant planet. But when they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission, they defy their training and begin to explore their most primitive natures.

As life on the ship descends into chaos, they’re consumed by fear, lust, and the unsatiable hunger for power.