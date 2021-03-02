9-1-1 Season 4 Episode 8 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

Fox’s 9-1-1 will be serving up a jam-packed winter finale that includes an emergency at an airport with season four episode eight, “Breaking Point.” Episode eight is set to air on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season four’s cast includes executive producer Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, executive producer Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Kendall. Oliver Stark plays Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds is Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi is Howie “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman plays Eddie Diaz, and Rockmond Dunbar is Michael Grant.

“Breaking Point” Plot: The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight’s passengers. Athena discovers that quarantine has pushed a couple to their breaking point. Meanwhile, Eddie worries Christopher will not accept him dating, Buck reconnects with an old flame and finds himself in the middle of Albert’s new relationship and Maddie and Chimney make a big decision about their baby.

Series Description, Courtesy of Fox:

Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear reimagine the procedural drama with 9-1-1, exploring the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.