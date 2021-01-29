‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Will Premiere in March on HBO Max

HBO Max just released three new posters in support of the premiere date announcement for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Warner Bros. Pictures and DC’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be available on HBO Max beginning Thursday, March 18, 2021.

The new director’s cut of the superhero film came after fans launched a campaign asking Snyder to restore the film to match his original vision. Snyder has promised fans this director’s cut will feature much more footage of Ezra Miller as The Flash and more of Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, two characters that suffered from lack of screen time in the theatrically-released cut.

In addition to Miller and Fisher, the cast includes Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay and executive produced with Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Wesley Coller, Jim Rowe, Curtis Kanemoto, and Ben Affleck. Charles Roven and Deborah Snyder served as producers.

HBO Max released the following synopsis of Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Momoa), Cyborg (Fisher), and The Flash (Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.