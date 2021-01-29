Did we really say goodbye to Rafael for good with The CW’s Legacies season three episode two? We all know death doesn’t necessarily mark the end for a character in The Vampire Diaries universe so I for one am holding out hope we haven’t seen the last of Landon’s BFF. Plus, why did the writers make a point of Landon handing Rafael the sword if they don’t plan on somehow incorporating it into future episodes?

Up next, the much-anticipated musical episode, “Salvatore: The Musical.” Season three episode three was directed by Jason Stone from a script by Thomas Brandon and will air on February 4, 2021.

The cast includes Danielle Rose Russell plays Hope Mikaelson, Jenny Boyd is Lizzie Saltzman, Kaylee Bryant is Josie Saltzman, Quincy Fouse plays Milton “MG” Greasley, and Aria Shahghasemi stars as Landon Kirby. Peyton Alex Smith is Rafael, Chris Lee is Kaleb, Leo Howard is Ethan Mac, Ben Levin is Jed, and Matthew Davis plays Alaric Saltzman.

“Salvatore: The Musical!” Plot: THE SALVATORE SCHOOL PRESENTS “SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL” — The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Boyd), Josie (Bryant), Kaleb (Lee) and Jed (Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Russell) distances herself from the musical.

Series Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Set in The Salvatore Boarding School for the Young & Gifted, and within The Vampire Diaries universe, Legacies tells the ongoing story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn what it means to be special in a society that wouldn’t understand their gifts.

In season two, Hope Mikaelson returned to a world that had forgotten she ever existed and reunited with her former Headmaster, Alaric Saltzman. Working together, Hope and Dr. Saltzman ultimately rejoined The Salvatore School to lead their Super Squad of powerful vampires, witches and werewolves, including Lizzie & Josie Saltzman, MG, Rafael, and Kaleb and even a Phoenix, her true love Landon, into battle against a dizzying horde of fantastic and deadly monsters birthed from the Malivore Pit … and their old nemesis, The Necromancer, who was determined to resurrect Malivore.

As season three begins, Hope has risked everything to pull her friends back from the brink of a monstrous prophecy that threatened to doom them all. But when a heartbreaking loss shatters her whole world, Hope Mikaelson will be forced to fight fate itself.