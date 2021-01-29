‘Big Sky’ Episode 7 Photos, Plot, Trailer and Air Date

The girls have been rescued and State Trooper Rick Legarski’s still not dead as we head into ABC’s Big Sky season one episode seven. “I Fall to Pieces” was directed by Jennifer Lynch from a script by Annakate Chappell and Matthew Tinker and will air on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, and Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman. Dedee Pfeiffer plays Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind is Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn is Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel is Jerrie Kennedy, John Carroll Lynch plays Rick Legarski, and Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt.

“I Fall to Pieces” Plot: Cassie and Jenny work against the clock to find Ronald and prove Legarski’s guilt, calling on Grace to join their efforts and bravely help them in the process. Just when all the pieces start falling into place, Ronald’s emotions get the best of him as he makes an unthinkable decision, even for him.

Merilee plays an unwilling and life-changing role in turning the case on its head.