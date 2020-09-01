Miranda Lambert tops the list of nominees for The 54th Annual CMA Awards with seven, setting a new record as the most-nominated female artist in CMA Awards history. Lambert now has 55 nominations, knocking Reba McEntire’s 51 total nominations into second place.

Luke Combs followed close behind Lambert’s 2020 CMA Awards nominations with six nominations, Marren Morris picked up five, and Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce, and Carly Pearce each earned four.

The 2020 CMA Awards will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 and will be broadcast live from Nashville on ABC beginning at 8pm ET (tape-delayed on the West Coast).

“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply,” said Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for. We cannot wait to reveal our two incredible CMA Awards hosts in just a few weeks and we look forward to celebrating Country Music this November!”

THE 54th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS NOMINEES:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Miranda Lambert

• Carrie Underwood

• Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

• “Beer Never Broke My Heart” – Luke Combs

• “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

• “The Bones” – Maren Morris

• “I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• Heartache Medication – Jon Pardi

• Never Will – Ashley McBryde

• Old Dominion – Old Dominion

• What You See Is What You Get – Luke Combs

• Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

• “Bluebird” – Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

• “The Bones” – Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

• “Even Though I’m Leaving” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

• “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

• “More Hearts Than Mine” – Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Miranda Lambert

• Ashley McBryde

• Maren Morris

• Kacey Musgraves

• Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

• Eric Church

• Luke Combs

• Thomas Rhett

• Chris Stapleton

• Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

• Lady A

• Little Big Town

• Midland

• Old Dominion

• Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

• Brooks & Dunn

• Brothers Osborne

• Dan + Shay

• Florida Georgia Line

• Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

• “Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

• “The Bones” – Maren Morris with Hozier

• “Fooled Around And Fell In Love” – Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

• “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

• Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

• Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

• Rob McNelley, Guitar

• Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

• Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

• “10,000 Hours” – Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

• “Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

• “Homemade” – Jake Owen

• “I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

• “Second One To Know” – Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

• Jimmie Allen

• Ingrid Andress

• Gabby Barrett

• Carly Pearce

• Morgan Wallen







