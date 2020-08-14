‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Weezer Music Video and Soundtrack Details

Orion Pictures just released the full track list for Bill & Ted Face the Music‘s soundtrack and dropped a most excellent new Weezer video featuring the song “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit). Both the film and its official soundtrack will arrive on August 28, 2020.

Alex Winter reprises his role as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves is back as Theodore “Ted” Logan in the 2020 sequel. The cast also includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr, and Amy Stoch.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, RED 2) directed from a screenplay by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Alex Winter, Ed Solomon, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce, and David Haring produced, with Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli serving as executive producers.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Track Listing:

1. Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

2. Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

3. Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

4. Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

5. Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

6. Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

7. POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

8. Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

9. FIDLAR – “Breaker”

10. Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

11. Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

12. Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face the Music”

13. Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

The Plot:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”







