Christina Aguilera Performs “Loyal Brave True” from ‘Mulan’

Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Christina Aguilera contributes the new original song “Loyal Brave True” to Disney’s live-action Mulan. The just-released gorgeous music video was directed by Niki Caro, director of Mulan, and foregoes scenes, instead spotlighting Aguilera’s performance.

“Loyal Brave True” was written by Jamie Hartman, Harry Gregson-Williams, Rosi Golan, and Billy Crabtree. Christina Aguilera is also contributing a new recording of 1998’s “Reflection” written by David Zippel and Matthew Wilder to the film’s soundtrack. The soundtrack is dropping on September 4, 2020.

Disney recently announced they’ve moved Mulan from a theatrical release to a release on Disney+’s streaming service. The action-adventure film will be available to Disney+ subscribers to stream or download for $29.99 beginning September 4th.

The cast of Mulan is led by Yifei Liu as Mulan, Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Tzi Ma as Zhou, and Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan. Yoson An is Honghui, Ron Yuan is Sergeant Qiang, Gong Li is Xianniang, and Jet Li plays the Emperor.

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, and Elizabeth Martin wrote the screenplay. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, and Jason Reed produced, with Bill Kong, Barrie M. Osborne, Tim Coddington, and Mario Iscovich executive producing.

Mulan Plot:

Acclaimed filmmaker Niki Caro brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life in Disney’s Mulan, in which a fearless young woman risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father.

Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.







