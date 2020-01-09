FBI Season 2 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “Hard Decisions”

Season two of the CBS crime drama FBI continues with episode 12, “Hard Decisions.” Directed by Emile Levisetti from a script by Joe Halpin, episode 12 will air on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Jeremy Davies, Ibrahim Renno, Leslie Silva, Aaron Roman Weiner, John Siciliano, Paul Scanlan, Sibel Damar, and TJ Washington guest star. Cortney Gift, Janinah Burnett, Brian Sears, Anthoula Katsimatides, Neil Fleischer, Jesus Papoleto Melendez, Adam Gagan, and Jenny Burks also guest star in “Hard Decisions.”

The season two cast includes Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Alana De La Garza as Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Stuart Scola, and Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine.

“Hard Decisions” Plot – A bank hold-up leads the team to a safe deposit box, the contents of which have the potential to destroy national security. Also, Kristen is eager to get back into field work while other team members still have their concerns.







The FBI Plot, Courtesy of CBS:

“FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe. Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI.

Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority. The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Kristen Chazal is the team’s most valued resource, a brilliant analyst recruited straight out of university who can piece together the big picture faster than anyone. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence.”