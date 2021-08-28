BTS and Megan Thee Stallion Release “Butter” Remix

How can global superstars BTS make their smash hit “Butter” even hotter? By adding none other than the queen of hot girl summer, Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“While the original version brimming with bright energy put forth the distinctive personality of BTS, the latest version adds more flavor with the rap verses from Megan Thee Stallion,” stated BigHit Music.

The sizzling remix almost didn’t happen. Fans found out about the remix due to court documents filed by Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The rapper alleged that her record label was preventing her from releasing the song. Because the news first broke on TMZ, fans were left to wonder if it was true. Prior to the filing, there hadn’t been any official details released on the remix.

Variety confirmed the legal filing and broke the news that a judge had ruled Megan Thee Stallion was cleared to release the remix with BTS.

Shortly after the news broke BTS fans (ARMY) and Megan Thee Stallion fans (Hotties) decided to honor the collaboration by starting a charity drive to raise $100,000 to donate to three different charities: Black Women for Wellness, Women for Afghan Women, and The Houston Food Bank. Using the hashtag #TheeArmyFund, they were able to meet their goal in under 24 hours.

The “Butter” remix was released at midnight ET on Friday, August 27th on all major streaming platforms. The song is accompanied by a colorful visualizer music video on YouTube.

Megan Thee Stallion shared her excitement about this collaboration, stating, “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it.”

“Butter” has been dubbed the “song of the summer” and even topped topping Billboard’s newest chart – Songs of The Summer – as proof it deserves the title. The chart made its debut 10 weeks ago and “Butter” has been at number one all 10 weeks.

iTunes was down on August 27th but it’s safe to assume the “Butter” remix would be dominating that platform as they’ve done with every release since 2017 when “Mic Drop” ft. Steve Aoki went to number one on the iTunes US 200 chart.

The remix follows what has been an incredibly hot summer (not just talking about the weather) for BTS, with “Butter” becoming the longest-reigning number-one Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021, retaining its grip on the number one spot for nine weeks. In addition, the song broke countless records including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with 108.2 million views in 24 hours and the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.

There’s no word yet on if BTS will be releasing an album any time soon. But don’t fret…fans will not be bored waiting for BTS to drop a new album. Besides the “Butter” remix, BTS will be performing with a long list of other artists on September 25, 2021 at the Global Citizen Live benefit concert. (More information about their performance is expected soon.) The Grammy-nominated group is also up for several Moon Men at the 2021 MTV VMAs in the Song of Year, Best Pop, and Best K-pop categories. Winners will be announced on Sunday, September 12th at 8pm ET.