Liam Payne Debuts “Sunshine” Single from ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Liam Payne’s just released a music video for his new single “Sunshine” which will be featured in the animated film, Ron’s Gone Wrong. The new single has a positive, uplifting message, and the video features Payne as well as previously unseen clips from the 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation family-friendly comedy film.

In addition to contributing a song on the soundtrack, the former member of One Direction is lending his voice to a character in the animated feature. The Hangover co-stars Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms, Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran and the Unsittables), Ricardo Hurtado (The Goldbergs), Marcus Scribner (black-ish), and Thomas Barbusca (Chad) also voice Ron’s Gone Wrong characters.

Jean-Philippe Vine (story artist on Pixar’s Cars 3 and The Good Dinosaur) and Locksmith co-founder Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) directed, with Octavio Rodriguez (story artist on Coco and The Incredibles 2) co-directing. Smith and Peter Baynham wrote the screenplay and executive produce.

The PG-rated comedy will hit theaters on October 22, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of 20th Century Studios:

Ron’s Gone Wrong is the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Ron’s hilarious malfunctions set against the backdrop of the social media age, launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.







