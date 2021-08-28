‘Manifest’ Will Return for Fourth – and Final – Season on Netflix

Netflix listened to Manifest‘s passionate fans and is responding by renewing the dramatic series for a fourth and final season. Netflix made the announcement on August 28th – a date celebrated by Manifest fans in recognition of Flight 828.

Seasons one through three aired first on NBC before making their way to Netflix where they’ve consistently been on the Top 10 list of most popular content. The super-sized season four, which will be exclusive to Netflix, will consist of 20 new episodes.

Fans immediately launched a #SaveManifest campaign when NBC announced it was canceling the series back in June. Series creator Jeff Rake acknowledged the impact of that campaign in a statement, thanking the fans and Netflix for the opportunity to bring the series to a satisfying conclusion.

“What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this,” said Rake.

“Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members,” stated Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV. “Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season.”

The cast is led by Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone and Josh Dallas as Ben Stone. Athena Karkanis plays Grace Stone, Luna Blaise is Olive Stone, Jack Messina is Cal Stone, and Parveen Kaur stars as Saanvi Bahl. Matt Long plays Zeke Landon and J.R. Ramirez is Jared Vasquez.

Manifest is produced by Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Creator/showrunner Jeff Rake executive producers along with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Len Goldstein.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years — and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible in this emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart, and destiny.







