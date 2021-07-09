BTS Release “Permission to Dance” Single and Official Music Video

BTS dropped their latest single “Permission to Dance” at midnight on July 9, 2021 and within hours of the song’s music video debut it had racked up more than 55 million views on YouTube. “Permission to Dance” also took the number one spot on iTunes in more than 90 countries.

The single is a follow-up to their smash hit “Butter” which hit airwaves on May 21, 2020 and continues to dominate the charts, with the single sitting in the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. “Butter’s” reign marks the group’s longest run thus far in the chart’s number one spot. “Permission to Dance” might soon be on hot on its trail.

Described as belonging to the dance-pop genre, “Permission to Dance” is yet another fun, uplifting song for everyone across all demographics to enjoy, prompting listeners to bop their heads and bust some dance moves. British superstar and four-time Grammy award winner Ed Sheeran co-wrote the song with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and Mac, Andrews, and Stephen Kirk produced.

Bighit Music offered this description of BTS’ new single: “The song spreads the message that you don’t need permission to dance to your heart’s content, dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or is discouraged in the face of reality. Words of encouragement overflow upon a bouncy rhythm that gives energy to get up on your feet and dance again.”

“The performance sheds spotlight on BTS’ energetic charms,” stated the group’s label. “The dance moves are easy to emulate so that anyone can effortlessly dance along to the free-spirited yet familiar BTS style choreography.”

The music video’s release coincided with the release of the “Butter” single CD which includes “Permission to Dance.” There hasn’t been any official confirmation on if either “Butter” or “Permission to Dance” will be included on BTS’ upcoming album; there haven’t been any real updates on the next album.

BTS’ most recent album, BE, was released in November 2020 and produced two Billboard Hot 100 number ones: “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” The album also soared to number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

The septet’s upcoming July 13th and 14th appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will include the U.S. television premiere performance of “Permission to Dance.”







