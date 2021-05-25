BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo Details Announced

K-pop superstars BTS announced details of their upcoming online live-streaming event, BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO – WORLD TOUR VERSION (with some of the act’s foreign language songs). The 2021 muster is a celebration of the 8th anniversary of BTS and its passionate fans, affectionately known as ARMY.

The 2021 muster is a two-day event, with the highly anticipated annual event taking place on Sunday, June 13th and Monday, June 14th. More information regarding ticket availability will be announced at a later date. So far there hasn’t been any official word on whether fans will be allowed to attend the BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO in person. South Korea remains under strict Covid-19 restrictions as of now.

If you are new to BTS, “Muster” is their fan meet event organized to celebrate their anniversary each year. The seven-member group made their debut June 13, 2013.

BTS’s most recent single, “Butter,” is already smashing records. “Butter” recorded 20.9 million global streams on its first day of release, making it the largest single-day streaming total in Spotify’s history. The music video also broke the group’s own record by setting a new all-time 24-hour record of 108.2 million views. Their chart-topping hit “Dynamite” previously held that record with 101.1 million views in 24 hours.

The official “Butter” video also marks the biggest music video premiere on YouTube, racking up 3.9 million peak concurrent views. “Butter” also went number one in over 100 countries on iTunes and is currently number one on the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for the fifth day in a row.

The premiere of their “Butter” performance took place during the Billboard Music Awards where they won in all four categories they were nominated in: Top Selling Song, Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Social Artist. The pop icons will maintain momentum with their appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 25th and will be the first group to perform during Good Morning America’s 2021 Summer Concert Series on May 28th.

Don’t forget to tune in to the iHeart Radio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27th to root on BTS. The group’s competing in three categories: Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Music Video – “Dynamite,” and Best Fan Army – BTS ARMY.









