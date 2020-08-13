‘The 100’ Season 7 Episode 12 Photos: Preview of “The Stranger”

The final season of The CW’s The 100 continues with episode 12, “The Stranger,” airing on August 19, 2020. Season seven episode 12 was directed by Amanda Row from a script by Blythe Ann Johnson.

Season seven stars Eliza Taylor as Clarke, Bob Morley as Bellamy, Marie Avgeropoulos as Octavia, Lindsey Morgan as Raven, and Richard Harmon as Murphy. Tasya Teles is Echo, Shannon Kook plays Jordan, JR Bourne is Russell Lightbourne VII, Shelby Flannery is Hope Diyoza, Ivana Milicevic is Diyoza, Adina Porter is Indra, and Chuku Modu plays Dr. Gabriel Santiago.

“The Stranger” Plot: NEW DAY – It’s a new day in Sanctum. Clarke (Taylor), Octavia (Avgeropoulos), Raven (Morgan) and Echo (Teles) struggle with a new foe.



A Look Back at Season 6, Courtesy of The CW:

For five seasons our heroes did whatever it took to survive on Earth…and nothing worked. Earth was unsurvivable, lost to them forever. What was not lost: hope. After 125 years in cryosleep, traveling through the stars, our heroes woke up to a new home, a final gift from dearly-departed friends. A place where they can try again. They’re given one simple task: do better. Be the good guys.

With this credo in mind Clarke and Bellamy lead a group down to this mysterious world, hoping to start anew, to finally find peace. But old habits die hard and when they stumble across an idyllic society, it quickly becomes clear that not everything on Sanctum is as perfect as it seems. Despite their determination to do better, threats both seen and unseen will once again force our heroes to fight for their lives and the future of humanity.

John Pyper-Ferguson as Bill Cadogan and Bob Morley as Bellamy in ‘The 100’ season 7 episode 12 (Photo: Bettina Strauss / 2020 The CW Network)
Bob Morley as Bellamy, Jessica Harmon as Niylah and Jarod Joseph as Miller in season 7 episode 12 (Photo: Bettina Strauss / 2020 The CW Network)
Richard Harmon as Murphy and Luisa d’Oliveira as Emori in season 7 episode 12 (Photo: Bettina Strauss / 2020 The CW Network)
Chuku Modu as Gabriel in season 7 episode 12 (Photo: Bettina Strauss / 2020 The CW Network)
Tasya Teles as Echo and Bob Morley as Bellamy (Photo: Diyah Pera / 2020 The CW Network)




