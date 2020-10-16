CMT Music Awards Adds Ashley McBryde as Co-Host

Grammy nominee Ashley McBryde will be joining Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland to co-host the 2020 CMT Music Awards. “I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time,” stated Ashley McBryde, commenting on the announcement. “Luckily, it’s not all about me – it’s about celebrating bad ass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them. I’ve loved watching and being part of this event in the past and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It’s going to be a blast!”

The presenter list has also just been updated, with Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Katy Perry, Kelly Clarkson, Rob Thomas, Tanya Tucker, and Taylor Swift confirmed for the show.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ashley as our third and final host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards!” said Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President, Music & Strategy, CMT. “She rounds out our hosting trio perfectly and signifies the best and brightest of a new generation of country talent. Between our hosts and our all-star lineup of presenters, this year’s show promises to deliver one-of-a-kind performances and appearances from the year’s biggest stars at a time when we all could use an extraordinary night of fantastic music.”

The year’s awards show will air on Wednesday, October 21st at 8pm ET/7:00PM CT on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land. Winners of the CMT Music Awards are chosen by fans, and voting is currently underway at vote.cmt.com.

In addition to hosting, McBryde will take the stage to perform. Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen + Noah Cyrus, Kelsea Ballerini + Halsey, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs + Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt, and Shania Twain are also set to entertain Country fans.

CMT’s Margaret Comeaux executive produces with Switched On Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Amy Lin Johnson.







